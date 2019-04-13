Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Patrick Copley. View Sign

COPLEY, Guy Patrick January 14, 1952 - April 5, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce that Guy passed away suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019. He will be remembered for his personality, creativity, and genuine love for music and his friends. He is survived by his loving wife Kelly of 47 years; his sister Jay (Jack Ferguson); his children Dan (Karen), Sam and Chris; and son-in-law Kyle Kinsella. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren Curtis, Cam, Chase and Chad, and great-granddaughter Ava. Guy loved his nieces and nephews Doug, Mike, Courtney, Riza, Nathan, Kevin, Wendy, Vicki and Richard; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his father Guy, his mother Laura and his brother Ron. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 19th, 2019 from 1-3 pm in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 134, 1625 Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Rd, Shawnigan Lake BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Mill Bay Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to







COPLEY, Guy Patrick January 14, 1952 - April 5, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce that Guy passed away suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019. He will be remembered for his personality, creativity, and genuine love for music and his friends. He is survived by his loving wife Kelly of 47 years; his sister Jay (Jack Ferguson); his children Dan (Karen), Sam and Chris; and son-in-law Kyle Kinsella. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren Curtis, Cam, Chase and Chad, and great-granddaughter Ava. Guy loved his nieces and nephews Doug, Mike, Courtney, Riza, Nathan, Kevin, Wendy, Vicki and Richard; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his father Guy, his mother Laura and his brother Ron. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 19th, 2019 from 1-3 pm in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 134, 1625 Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Rd, Shawnigan Lake BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Mill Bay Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan

375 Brae Road

Duncan , BC V9L3T9

(250) 748-2134 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close