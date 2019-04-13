COPLEY, Guy Patrick January 14, 1952 - April 5, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce that Guy passed away suddenly on Friday, April 5, 2019. He will be remembered for his personality, creativity, and genuine love for music and his friends. He is survived by his loving wife Kelly of 47 years; his sister Jay (Jack Ferguson); his children Dan (Karen), Sam and Chris; and son-in-law Kyle Kinsella. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren Curtis, Cam, Chase and Chad, and great-granddaughter Ava. Guy loved his nieces and nephews Doug, Mike, Courtney, Riza, Nathan, Kevin, Wendy, Vicki and Richard; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his father Guy, his mother Laura and his brother Ron. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 19th, 2019 from 1-3 pm in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 134, 1625 Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Rd, Shawnigan Lake BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Mill Bay Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Patrick Copley.
First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan
375 Brae Road
Duncan, BC V9L3T9
(250) 748-2134
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019