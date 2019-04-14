Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Stuart Lemarquand. View Sign

On April 1st the world lost an amazing partner, father, son, brother, uncle and nephew. Guy was one of the hardest working and kindest people you could ever meet. He was a gentle soul, a quiet man with a heart of gold and a deep love for his family.Guy is survived by the love of his life Vanessa and their three beautiful children Emma, Grayson and Guy. Baby Guy sadly arrived just one day after his Dad's passing and was named after him. He is also survived by brothers Keith (Sara), Bob and sister Angela Ramsay, and nephews and nieces Jacob, Tyler, Destiny, Justine, Amanda and Cameron.Predeceased by his sister Deborah, and mother and father Gail and Keith Lemarquand. Guy's memory will live on in his children, and in our hearts forever. We love you Guy.There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist on Apr. 14, 2019

