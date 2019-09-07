FENN, Guy William Guy passed away peacefully at Victoria Hospice on August 30, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Margaret; sons, Jeffrey (Sandi) and Peter (Cheryl); his beloved granddaughter, Makena; his mother, Bea; and siblings, Rusty, Lorraine (Bill) and Mike; and of course, his 3 cats whom he adored. We will all miss his wisdom, kindness and brilliance. He was the guru of everything electronic and helped many people navigate that maze. He will be sadly missed. A gathering to honour Guy will be held at Days Inn, 229 Gorge Road E. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Society or Victoria Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.pacficcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019