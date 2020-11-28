1/1
MURRAY, Gwen Murray (Holland) Gwen Murray (Holland) passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born May 28, 1919, in Lethbridge, AB, one of 5 children born to Art and Gladys Baalim. She is survived by daughters Anne Trotman (George), Mary Holland (Aaron Jefford); son Geord Holland (Jory); grandchildren Mike, Mitch, and Brad Trotman, Scott and Christina Klein, Chessa, Keda, Taylor and Tanner Holland, and Evan, Emily, and Cameron Murray; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband George (d. 1974) and husband Lloyd (d. 2001). We will remember her for her beauty, grace, intelligence, lady-like demeanor, and her fiercely independent spirit. Truly, hers was a life well-lived, with no regrets! A Celebration of Life will take place in 2021 when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kelowna General Hospital Foundation or your charity of choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, 2020.
