SKELTON, Gwen December 18, 1938 - February 18, 2019 It is with deep sadness that I announce the death of my wife, Gwen. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at The Salvation Army Victoria Citadel Church, 4030 Douglas Street at McKenzie on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm Condolences can be offered to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019