Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwen WHARTON. View Sign Obituary

It is with much sadness that we announce that our mother, Gwendoline Ethel Wharton, 94, passed away peacefully at midday on December 31st, 2019. She was raised in London, England, with two older brothers, John & Reg, and an older sister, Peggy, in what Mom always said was a very happy family home. Her father was an award winning baker, and the family operated a bakery in Balham. Sadly, both Mom’s parents died when she was just in her teens, with Auntie taking over parenting. Mom demonstrated her independent and feisty spirit during the Blitz in the Second World War, refusing to go in an Anderson shelter in the backyard at Cornford Grove in Balham, only conceding shelter under the household stairs during the heaviest bombing. Her oldest brother, John, a bomber pilot, was killed in action later in the war while returning from a bombing mission over Europe, a loss which Mom felt most keenly over the years. She trained as a typist & stenographer at Pitman’s College, and worked at Bovis & Co, a construction firm for the Mulberry Harbours at D-Day. With the promise of new opportunities for her children, and an escape from the continuing rationing in post-war England, Mom immigrated to Canada in 1952 with her husband, Ron and two young children in tow, Peter & Andrew, born in 1947 and 1949. After an initial short-term job, Mom joined the RCMP and worked there until her retirement in 1983 - rising to the position of Secretary to the Assistant Commissioner of E Division. She was highly regarded by all the Assistant Commissioners that she supported during her career at the RCMP. She was active in badminton, part of a lifelong commitment to fitness, winning a Victoria Ladies Doubles Championship with her good friend Nan Patterson. She continued her father’s traditions with delicious desserts at our family meals; and decorative icing of birthday and wedding cakes. Retiring in 1983, she embarked on numerous trips overseas with Dad, and then after he passed in 2000, to many more places too numerous to name. An avid photographer on those trips, she shared with us all sorts of beautiful images. After retiring she joined the Y Downtown, actively pursuing aerobic, fitness & weight training classes, becoming a Life Member when she turned 90 - a daunting role model for us all. Her beloved English Cocker Spaniels were a key part of her life from 1965 until 2018, when Drummer, the last in the line, passed away. Caring for Dad in his declining years, until he passed in late 2000, she continued to live at Joan Crescent until late 2018, tending her garden and giving her dogs a place to run. Her last year was spent at Amica On The Gorge, where the staff showed her wonderful care and kindness. An inspiring and caring mother, she was central to our family – random memories flood back at a time like this, but key was her ongoing and non-judgemental love for all of us, through all of our faults, setbacks and successes. Survived by two sons, Andrew & Peter; six grandchildren, Peter & Sarah, Patrick & Alexandra, Jon & Elizabeth; and three great grandchildren, Elliott, Sara & Elodie; along with Karen, Gail, Cindy, Judy, Rosie, Tim, Nicole & Jeanette - she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Mom had a wonderful full life, that in her final days, she would often comment worked out much better than she could have possibly imagined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Y Downtown, Victoria in memory of her long association with them.

It is with much sadness that we announce that our mother, Gwendoline Ethel Wharton, 94, passed away peacefully at midday on December 31st, 2019. She was raised in London, England, with two older brothers, John & Reg, and an older sister, Peggy, in what Mom always said was a very happy family home. Her father was an award winning baker, and the family operated a bakery in Balham. Sadly, both Mom’s parents died when she was just in her teens, with Auntie taking over parenting. Mom demonstrated her independent and feisty spirit during the Blitz in the Second World War, refusing to go in an Anderson shelter in the backyard at Cornford Grove in Balham, only conceding shelter under the household stairs during the heaviest bombing. Her oldest brother, John, a bomber pilot, was killed in action later in the war while returning from a bombing mission over Europe, a loss which Mom felt most keenly over the years. She trained as a typist & stenographer at Pitman’s College, and worked at Bovis & Co, a construction firm for the Mulberry Harbours at D-Day. With the promise of new opportunities for her children, and an escape from the continuing rationing in post-war England, Mom immigrated to Canada in 1952 with her husband, Ron and two young children in tow, Peter & Andrew, born in 1947 and 1949. After an initial short-term job, Mom joined the RCMP and worked there until her retirement in 1983 - rising to the position of Secretary to the Assistant Commissioner of E Division. She was highly regarded by all the Assistant Commissioners that she supported during her career at the RCMP. She was active in badminton, part of a lifelong commitment to fitness, winning a Victoria Ladies Doubles Championship with her good friend Nan Patterson. She continued her father’s traditions with delicious desserts at our family meals; and decorative icing of birthday and wedding cakes. Retiring in 1983, she embarked on numerous trips overseas with Dad, and then after he passed in 2000, to many more places too numerous to name. An avid photographer on those trips, she shared with us all sorts of beautiful images. After retiring she joined the Y Downtown, actively pursuing aerobic, fitness & weight training classes, becoming a Life Member when she turned 90 - a daunting role model for us all. Her beloved English Cocker Spaniels were a key part of her life from 1965 until 2018, when Drummer, the last in the line, passed away. Caring for Dad in his declining years, until he passed in late 2000, she continued to live at Joan Crescent until late 2018, tending her garden and giving her dogs a place to run. Her last year was spent at Amica On The Gorge, where the staff showed her wonderful care and kindness. An inspiring and caring mother, she was central to our family – random memories flood back at a time like this, but key was her ongoing and non-judgemental love for all of us, through all of our faults, setbacks and successes. Survived by two sons, Andrew & Peter; six grandchildren, Peter & Sarah, Patrick & Alexandra, Jon & Elizabeth; and three great grandchildren, Elliott, Sara & Elodie; along with Karen, Gail, Cindy, Judy, Rosie, Tim, Nicole & Jeanette - she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Mom had a wonderful full life, that in her final days, she would often comment worked out much better than she could have possibly imagined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Y Downtown, Victoria in memory of her long association with them. Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close