Gwen has gone to be reunited with her beloved husband Peter and her darling son Bob. She passed away in Victoria, B.C. at the Heights at Mount View. Although we are very sad at our loss she is no longer in pain from her Osteoarthritis. She is predeceased by her husband Peter in 2010 and son Robert (Bob) eight years ago, as well as siblings Nora, Bernice and Winston. She is survived by her daughters Cindy Reimer and Colleen Obara (Flynn), son-in-law Barry Obara and daughter-in-law Jeannie Reimer. She also leaves five grandchildren, Julia, Peter, Angela, Riley and Patrick, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Mom is survived by one sister Margaret and her nieces, Nora's daughters, to whom she was exceptionally close. Mom could sew, knit and create beautiful clothes and blankets, she blessed us all by passing her creations on to those of us lucky enough to receive them. Mom and Dad lived in New Westminster for many years aside from a short period in Steinbach, Manitoba to be with Peter's family. They also lived in Abbotsford where they made many dear friends. After Dad had his heart attack, they moved to Victoria to be closer to their family. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Meyer and his assistant Jennifer for their continued care over the past several years; also great thanks to the wonderful staff at the Heights at Mount View Fourth floor for their kindness to Mom and to us in her time there. Due to Covid there will be a small family service only. In lieu of flowers please hug those you love, as it is often only after they are gone that we realize our time together is short.



