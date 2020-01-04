Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendoline V. (Burton) Brownlee. View Sign Obituary

Mom was predeceased by her husband, Donald, of 58 years in Sept. 2003; sister May Milbrath and parents Capt. Harry and Georgina Burton. Survived by her children Cheryle Fischer, Clay Brownlee(DJ), Leslie Belcher (Brian), grandchildren Matthew Brownlee (Sara), Clinton Belcher, Allison Weare (Craig), great grandchildren, Abigail, Jack and Paige. Mom was born in Victoria on June 18, 1923 and raised in Calgary. She attended Western High School and belonged to the Calgary Lawn and Tennis Club. Subsequently, Mom and Dad lived in Victoria for many years and built numerous houses together. There are many happy memories of living on Derby Road where great rumpus room parties were a regular occurrence. Special memories include moving to Southern California – twice, where we all enjoyed the exciting California lifestyle. Mom’s love of fashion and shoes (over 50 pairs) were with her until the end. Donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Mom was predeceased by her husband, Donald, of 58 years in Sept. 2003; sister May Milbrath and parents Capt. Harry and Georgina Burton. Survived by her children Cheryle Fischer, Clay Brownlee(DJ), Leslie Belcher (Brian), grandchildren Matthew Brownlee (Sara), Clinton Belcher, Allison Weare (Craig), great grandchildren, Abigail, Jack and Paige. Mom was born in Victoria on June 18, 1923 and raised in Calgary. She attended Western High School and belonged to the Calgary Lawn and Tennis Club. Subsequently, Mom and Dad lived in Victoria for many years and built numerous houses together. There are many happy memories of living on Derby Road where great rumpus room parties were a regular occurrence. Special memories include moving to Southern California – twice, where we all enjoyed the exciting California lifestyle. Mom’s love of fashion and shoes (over 50 pairs) were with her until the end. Donations may be made to the Canadian Lung Association. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close