Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn Grace Foster. View Sign Obituary

FOSTER, Gwendolyn Grace December 22, 1924 Portage la Prairie, MB - June 25, 2019 Victoria, BC "I love life". This is what anyone whoever met Gwen heard her say, within a few minutes of meeting her. No matter what challenges life dealt her, she faced them with dignity and grace. Enjoying every moment to the fullest. Her strength and drive enabled her to accomplish things considered beyond her ability. The power of her mind over her body truly showed if you set your mind to it you can accomplish anything. An absolute sweetheart. I heard a nurse tell a young student if you are ever depressed all you have to do is talk to Gwennie and you will feel better. We are so proud and blessed to have had this amazing woman in our lives. We see her reunited with her guy of 72 years Robert George James Foster, her twin sister Ruth Ross, brother-in-law Harold Ross, her sister Norma Edwards, brother-in-law Vern Edwards, her mum and dad Esther and Bill Lisson. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter Bobby Evans, her guy Conor Dixon, her loving daughter Diane Mack, her guy James R Mack, grandson Quenton Evans, his gal Darcy Black, great-grandson Alex Evans, her sister-in-law Vera Somers and Lyle Somers. We would like to thank Gorge Road Hospital staff for their incredible care over the past 10 years. We would also like to thank Handi Dart for great service.





FOSTER, Gwendolyn Grace December 22, 1924 Portage la Prairie, MB - June 25, 2019 Victoria, BC "I love life". This is what anyone whoever met Gwen heard her say, within a few minutes of meeting her. No matter what challenges life dealt her, she faced them with dignity and grace. Enjoying every moment to the fullest. Her strength and drive enabled her to accomplish things considered beyond her ability. The power of her mind over her body truly showed if you set your mind to it you can accomplish anything. An absolute sweetheart. I heard a nurse tell a young student if you are ever depressed all you have to do is talk to Gwennie and you will feel better. We are so proud and blessed to have had this amazing woman in our lives. We see her reunited with her guy of 72 years Robert George James Foster, her twin sister Ruth Ross, brother-in-law Harold Ross, her sister Norma Edwards, brother-in-law Vern Edwards, her mum and dad Esther and Bill Lisson. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter Bobby Evans, her guy Conor Dixon, her loving daughter Diane Mack, her guy James R Mack, grandson Quenton Evans, his gal Darcy Black, great-grandson Alex Evans, her sister-in-law Vera Somers and Lyle Somers. We would like to thank Gorge Road Hospital staff for their incredible care over the past 10 years. We would also like to thank Handi Dart for great service. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 30 to July 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close