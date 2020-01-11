PERRY, Gwendolyn H. 1932 - 2020 Gwendolyn was born to a Canadian Salvation Army family based in interwar China and returned with her family to Canada in 1946. Following school, she took training in nursing and worked for many years in social and medical institutions in eastern Canada. At retirement, she married the late Donald Perry of Vancouver Island, Retired Warrant Officer of the Royal Canadian Navy, and member of the RCMP, with whom she had a loving marriage for 37 years. Living first in the Duncan area, she happily engaged in rural life, raising small numbers of sheep and chickens. Upon moving to Victoria, she worked in property management. Throughout, she steadfastly and with personal delight maintained her home with Don. One of four children, she is survived by older sister, Eleanor, in the United States; younger brother, Leonard, in Vancouver and predeceased by her closest sister, Patricia. With loving care and attention, she embraced the lives of her nieces and nephews, even at a distance, and is fondly remembered as that "special aunt". A Celebration of her life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of personal choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020