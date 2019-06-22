It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Mother Gwen. Predeceased by her parents Reg and Thelma Bavin.
Survived by her sons Greg (Becky), Jamie (Lynn Gardner deceased), grandchildren Hal, Mike, Greg. Her sister Mimi Robertson. Nieces Sheri (Rex), Lynn (Tim), Jill (Walt) and Nephew Geoff and many great-nieces and nephews, all loved deeply. A service will be held at St. Peter and St. Paul's Anglican Church, 1379 Esquimalt Road Victoria BC at 1:00 pm Saturday July 13, 2019. A celebration of Mum's life will follow at Archie Browning Sports Centre 1151 Esquimalt Road Victoria BC.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 22, 2019