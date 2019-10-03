Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn L. Dow. View Sign Obituary

In loving memory of our mother, Gwendolyn (Gwen) Dow, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 just days short of turning 84. She will be deeply missed by her precious children, Jim (Eileen), David (Jeanne) and daughter, Judy (Frank) and grandchildren, Jade, Bradley and Kalita. Predeceased by parents Cyril & Esther and former husband, Ernie Dow (Dec 2, 2015) and sister, Carol Wilson (Jun 6 2003). Her faith provided her with a solid hope for a resurrection under paradise conditions on earth. (Rev 21:1-4) She said that 'She will sleep in death for now, and looks forward to waking up in the Kingdom'. It is our prayer that we will be there to welcome her back to the real life - everlasting life in perfect health and happiness! A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 8151 E Saanich Rd on Saturday, October 5 2019 at 2PM With a tea to follow. Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019

