It is with heartfelt emotion that we announce the passing of Gwen Ambrose (nee Jones). She was predeceased by her husband, Tom, of 54 years. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Catherine, husband Peter (Jamieson) and their two children, Brett and Taylor; and her daughter Susan, husband Jim (Caruth) and their two children, Brooke and Marc. She was predeceased by her brother Ted and sister Gwynneth. Also remembering her is her sister-in-law Kay and numerous nieces and nephews.



Gwen was born on June 6th, 1927 in Calgary Alberta and resided in Brentwood Bay since 1967. She graduated from Calgary General Hospital and went on to the University of Alberta where she received her Certification in Public Health Nursing. Gwen was a caring, compassionate nurse to all who knew her, both in her career, in the community, and in her family.



Gwen will be remembered for her strength of character, her willful independence, a seemingly endless supply of cookies, and her unwavering love for those she held dear. She was an enthusiastic gardener and loved preserving fruits and vegetables, which she shared with family and friends. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will be woven into the incredible memories, moments, and lessons she passed along.



Special thanks to Gwen’s neighbours and friends who have been incredibly supportive over the years. Gwen passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In keeping with COVID 19 mandate there will be a private service only. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Gwen’s memory to the Canadian Diabetic Association (#276 – 2950 Douglas Street, Victoria, B.C. V8T 4N4).



