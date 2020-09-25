1/1
Gwendolyn Nora (Gwen) MORGAN
February 01, 1928 - September 17, 2020
{ "" }
Mom passed away after a 5+ year battle with dementia and recent hip surgery. She is survived by two sisters, Patricia Mix and Judy Mueller, four children, Kenn Morgan, Jean Wilson (Bill), Sue Nysveen (Dirk), Doug Morgan (Karen), two grandchildren, Sean Wilson (Megan) and Amanda Broker and two great grandchildren, Laila and Hanna Wilson.

A special thank you to the staff at Oak Bay Lodge (Victoria) and Rosemary Heights Senior Village (Surrey) for the great care, compassion and friendships during her final years.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
