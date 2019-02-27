SKELTON, Gwendolyn Ruth RN December 18, 1938 - February 18, 2019 Gwen was born at Liverpool NS to Reginald and Ruth Baddeley, Salvation Army Officers. Gwen received her education in Toronto and Graduated from Toronto Salvation Army Grace Hospital in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Later received her RN through a program offered in BC. She was a devoted Christian women and Salvation Army Soldier. She sang in the Salvation Army choir and her alto voice could be heard as a sweet melodious sound. Gwen was the first to help anyone when help was needed. Her smile was infectious. Gwen passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her loving husband George, two step-sisters in Nova Scotia, step-sister-in-law in Brampton, Ontario. Predeceased by a step-brother in Brampton Ontario. Gwen's family wishes to thank her many friends and relatives whose strength and words of support have helped us through these past many years and this difficult time. We would also like to offer a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Kiwanis Pavilion whose care allowed Gwen to pass in peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Victoria Citadel Salvation Army, 4030 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC on February 28, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers donations in Gwen's memory may be made to The Salvation Army Victoria Citadel, 4030 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC V8X 5J6 or the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation, 3034 Cedar Hill Road, Victoria, BC V8T 3J3 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019