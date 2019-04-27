There is a huge void in the Evans family now that Gwilym has gone, leaving behind Megan, Mark, Jane, Hugh, Joanne, Jack and Harry.
Gwilym was born in London, England of Welsh parents. He graduated from Liverpool University, specializing in Radiology. In 1964 he emigrated to Winnipeg and subsequently joined the Manitoba X-Ray Clinic and was head of Radiology at the Grace Hospital for 28 years, until he retired. The family spent 23 wonderful summers at their cottage at Lake of the Woods. His great hobby from a young boy was model railways. He also loved sports, including soccer, squash, cricket and later on, golf.
His retirement years were spent on Vancouver Island, enjoying new friends and working endlessly on his lovely garden.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Angel MedFlight (www.angelmed.com).
A celebration of his life will be held at Beacon Landing Restaurant, Sidney, BC at 2 pm, Tuesday 30th April. Tributes and memories can be shared by visiting www.earthsoption.com.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019