Gwyn (nee Mair Ogwen Rees) was born in Brynmenyn, South Wales, and graduated from Charlotte Mason College in the English Lake District and York University in Canada. Her dedicated and long serving vocation as an elementary school teacher in the UK, Bahamas and Canada was followed by a successful career in real estate. When diagnosed with MS she moved to Victoria where she spent many happy years travelling and enjoying music, book-clubs, and bridge with cherished friends. Gwyn was predeceased by her brothers Gwilym (Anne) and Dillwyn Rees. She is survived by her children Susan (Bob), Nigel (Liz) and David (Sheila) and her grandchildren Patrick, Bryan and Katherine. She is fondly remembered by her lifelong friend Chris. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Rosenberg and his thoughtful staff and Helping Hands for their dedicated attention.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019