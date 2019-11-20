GIRI, Gyan Inder July 10, 1938 - November 17, 2019 Gyan Inder Giri, beloved wife of Jit Giri, passed away in Ladysmith on November 17, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Menaka (Rennard) and grandchildren, Mila and Arjun. She was predeceased by her husband Jit, and her parents Gurdit Singh and Gurcharan Kaur. Gyan was born and raised in India, where she worked as a teacher. After exploring all throughout India, her love of travel brought her to Canada in 1976, where she met Jit. They settled in Victoria where they made many friends and happy memories. There will be a service on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019