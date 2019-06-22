Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Douglas Copley. View Sign Obituary

Doug passed away peacefully on the morning of June 12, 2019, in Victoria, BC. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Pam, his grandchildren Misha (Jenn), Anna (Hugo) and Alex, and great-grandchildren Jack, Theo, Leo, Lily, and Stella. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Helen, and his best friend and son, Brian.



Doug was born in 1923 at the family home located on what is now Copley Street in East Vancouver. At 18, he met his beautiful Helen to whom he was married for 69 years. Doug had a long and successful career in the fishing industry, working for BC Packers Ltd. for 49 years. Beginning at the age of 16 he held many positions in coastal communities including Namu, Alert Bay, Smith Inlet and Steveston. From humble beginnings mending fishing nets and working in his father's store, he quickly moved his way to management positions in which he was well-respected. He was proud of his contributions to the fishing industry and felt honoured to have had the career he did.



A family man through and through, Doug and Helen moved to Victoria from Tsawwassen to be closer to Brian and their grandchildren who they adored. He spent much of his retirement golfing and was a familiar face at the Royal Oak Golf Course. He always had a wave for players putting at the 8th green as he watched from his deck wearing his iconic Hawaiian shirts. A true people person, Doug befriended many and always had a smile or a kind word for strangers. He was adored by his family for his kind and caring nature. Doug often talked of how lucky he was to be surrounded by so much love from family and friends. Eternally young at heart, even well into his 90's, he would never miss an opportunity to dance the hula with his grandchildren and more recently great-grandchildren.



Grandpa Doug, you will be greatly missed by your family and all of those fortunate enough to call you a friend and colleague. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 20th at 3 p.m. in Victoria, B.C.

