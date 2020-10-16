JARVIS, H. Frank July 20, 1927 - October 7, 2020 It is with deep sadness our family announce the passing of H. Frank Jarvis. Frank was born in Victoria, the third of four children of Louis and Jane Jarvis. Frank was predeceased by his sister Isobel and his brother Lou. Frank is survived by his wife Beverly, sister Shirley Roberts, daughter Sylvia Kerr (Ron), son Robert, grandchildren Jennifer, Benjamin, and Elizabeth, and 5 great-grandchildren. "Grandpa Frank" will be sorely missed by us all. Frank was a Victoria High graduate, a student at Victoria College and a graduate of UBC's Department of Education. For 35 years Frank was a teacher, almost entirely with the Greater Victoria School District. He was for many years a Principal in the district at Glanford, Northridge, Quadra, and Richmond Elementary, where he retired in June, 1983. For the past 37 years Frank enjoyed a healthy, happy retirement with his wife of 71 years, Beverly. Frank was a past President and lifetime member of the Optimist Club of Victoria. An avid fisherman Frank also enjoyed a 20 year volunteer affiliation with the Goldstream Hatchery. Among Frank's many other interests were gardening, woodwork, boat building, as well as a keen interest in conservation. Frank and Beverly traveled extensively during their retirement, enjoying adventures in many parts of the world. In these COVID times a celebration of Frank's life is not possible. The family hopes to have said celebration at a date yet to be determined. We would also like to thank the staff at Victoria General Hospital for their care and support of Frank during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, The Optimist Club of Victoria, or any charity in Franks memory would be gratefully appreciated.







