McKINNON, H. Gregg 1953 - 2020 It is with great sadness that family and friends say farewell to Gregg. He passed away at his home in Saanichton on August 19, 2020, at the age of 67. He joined the Saanich Police Department on March 3, 1975 and retired as the Inspector in charge of the Administration Division on November 26, 2004, after almost thirty years of service. Gregg also returned to serve as a Quality Control Reader from December 1, 2004 to May 12, 2006. In his retirement he continued his passions of woodworking, golfing and gardening. He also looked forward to yearly trips to Mexico and especially loved spending time with his best buddies - the dogs (Savanna and Sabre). He is predeceased by his father Don, brother Ian and nephew Kyle. He is survived by wife Janet (nee Rice), daughter Rachel, mother Gwen, brother Rod (Ximena), sisters Jan (Rod), Vicki (Frank) and Marilyn (Steve), nieces and nephews Ryan, Jacs, Brady, Michelle, Jenna, Jordan and Devon. At this time a private family only interment is planned. Donations to the BC SPCA in his memory would be appreciated https://spca.bc.ca/locations/victoria/ Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
