Randle died peacefully after a long illness. Son of Randy and Margaret, he was born in Baddeck, Cape Breton, NS and moved to Victoria when he was eleven. An enthusiastic outdoors man, he enjoyed skiing, hiking, swimming, white water kayaking, canoeing, sailing, SCUBA diving and camping. Throughout his life he shared and enjoyed these activities and more with Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Venturers.



He met Patty as he was graduating in Math (computers) from UVic. She brought love, laughter, chaos, and happiness and they settled into a small house where they raised three children, Meadow, Allan, and David plus 'his' dog, Peggy. His renovations created a welcoming space for family and friends, the most important people in his life. His living room was sometimes an office, dining room, children's dorm, sewing room and back to a living room. Through it all he retained his wry sense of humour lightened by a mischievous twinkle in his eye. He once said that it wasn't the life he had planned but it was so much better.



Much of Randle's work life was with the Government of BC computing services, including BCSC, where he experienced technology changes from Main Frames to Desk and Laptops. As well as computer languages and systems, Randle was skilled in carpentry, car, boat and house repair, and first aid. He quickly responded day or night to phone calls requesting help to change a tire, deliver gas, pick up a fallen motorcycle, provide a ride, be a calm presence or share a cup of coffee and conversation - without ever complaining or mentioning it again.



Randle lived with patience and grace these last twelve years. Many thanks to all who contributed to his wellbeing and medical care including Dan Buie, Hilary Wass, Caroline Quartly, Parbeen Pathak, Caroline Stigant, Jacqueline Pierce, QA Spasticity Clinic, Oak Bay Lodge Day Program, Community OT, PT and nursing services and Victoria Hospice.



He is loved and remembered by siblings Heather (Lloyd MacInnes) and John (Margot Croft), wife Pat, children Meadow (Ryan), Allan and David, grandchildren Aleks, Emile, Dustin, Noah (d 2008), Link, Autumn, Zen, Colin, Amelia, Madeline and Kaitlyn, close family and friends including Jackie and John, AJ and Ardelle, Lynne and Doug, Lesley (Simon), many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as generations of Scouts.



Due to current restrictions we hope to hold a service in the future. Donations may be made to Cool Aid, Our Place or Scouts Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store