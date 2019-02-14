BARRETT, Hannah Marie Passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2019 surrounded by family Marie now is in the loving arms of husband Len, who predeceased her in 1986. Left to mourn, children: Dan (Brenda), Donald, Kate, Sean (Charlene); 7 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren. Rest peacefully Mom - "Love you Forever" Private Family Service to be held at a later date In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019