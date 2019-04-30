SIDON, Hannelore July 18, 1926 - April 26, 2019 Hannelore passed away at the age of 92. She leaves behind daughters Jutta Hunter & Brigitte Bowen (Bill) and son Joe Frohlich (Sandra); her 6 grandchildren Jen Moniz (John), Kim Lee (Stuart), Leah Yee (David), Michelle Hunter, Kylli Frohlich and Keegan Frohlich; plus 7 great-grandchildren Amber Moniz, Rio Moniz, Hunter Yee, Cassel Yee, Lander Yee, Ronan Lee and Samantha Yee. She was such a sweet & loving lady. She will be forever missed. Ceremony will be held at Hatley (Langford) on May 2nd, 2019. As per her wishes it will be a small gathering of family only. Thanks to all for their love and support.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019