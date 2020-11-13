1/1
Hans "The Plant Man" Brinkert
February 05, 1936 - November 05, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"...absent in body...present with the Lord." 2Cor5:8

Pianist. Gardener. Story teller. Jokester. Lover of games, sweets, walks, celebrations and people. Walked by faith. Loving and loyal. Cherished family. Thoughtful. Creative.

Content to revel in his family's presence, Hans embodied peace and joy. He led his family to love Christ and laugh along the way.

Hans, Dad, Opa and OpaOpa, we know you have taken your Saviour's hand and have arrived at the river. Your forever life has just begun.

Survived by his loving wife Lien, who cared for him every day of their 63 years together. And their 4 children: Elly and Brian Bonsma, Glenn and Linda Brinkert, Darlene and Klaas VanWyk and Trish and Duane Ensing, grand children and great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved