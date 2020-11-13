"...absent in body...present with the Lord." 2Cor5:8



Pianist. Gardener. Story teller. Jokester. Lover of games, sweets, walks, celebrations and people. Walked by faith. Loving and loyal. Cherished family. Thoughtful. Creative.



Content to revel in his family's presence, Hans embodied peace and joy. He led his family to love Christ and laugh along the way.



Hans, Dad, Opa and OpaOpa, we know you have taken your Saviour's hand and have arrived at the river. Your forever life has just begun.



Survived by his loving wife Lien, who cared for him every day of their 63 years together. And their 4 children: Elly and Brian Bonsma, Glenn and Linda Brinkert, Darlene and Klaas VanWyk and Trish and Duane Ensing, grand children and great-grandchildren.



