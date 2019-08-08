Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Hans Jorgen Brygger, 88, passed away peacefully on July 28, at Resthaven Lodge in Sidney, BC. He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 62 years, and their children, Janet, (Anthony Neilson) of Exshaw Alberta, and Michael, (Gena) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and his grandchildren, Michael, Marina, Erik, and Mia.



Hans was born in Skiva, Denmark on September 17, 1930 to Michel and Anna. He was an only child. Hans lived in Denmark during the years of Nazi occupation and began working, at the age of 14 in his trade as a journeyman heavy duty mechanic. Later, he worked on cargo ships in the North Atlantic as a ship engineer, transporting goods to the isolated Danish Faroe Islands near Iceland.



Hans immigrated to Camrose, AB, Canada in 1954 to start a new chapter in his life. He worked for Northern Transportation travelling north on the river barges maintaining their heavy equipment during the summers where he met his spouse, Patricia Everett. They were married on May 5, 1962 in Edmonton Alberta..



Hans was an excellent mechanic and innovator, he was involved in the design and manufacturing of modern-day oil field equipment and was well respected in the industry. He retired from FracMaster in 1996 after 34 years in the industry to pursue sailing on the BC coast.



Sailing had always been Hans' passion, and he was never too far from water or a sailboat. Family outings and holidays included sailing on many lakes in Alberta, BC, Montana, and the coast. After retirement, Hans and Patricia enjoyed sailing together on the coast during the summers, as far north as the Queen Charlotte Islands. Hans also circumnavigated Vancouver Island twice. Hans and Patricia were members of the Sidney North Saanich Yacht Club.



During his retirement Hans used his mechanical skills to maintain the condominium building where he and Patricia lived and the yacht club facilities. The couple volunteered with the Beacon Community Services to drive the elderly to doctor's appointments, joined a bridge club, hosted traditional Danish meals, Frokosts, for friends. These years on the Island were full of joy, and were the fulfillment of a lifetime of working. For Hans, the greatest reward was being able to look out his patio window and view his sailboat in the marina. Retirement was also filled with many visits to and from family and grandchildren. Hans always enjoyed socializing, good food, wine, and scotch. He had a special way of telling a story and a mischievous sense of humour.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Broadmead Care Resthaven Lodge for all of the kindness and patience that was shown for Hans while he was in their care.



A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends in early October. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.

Hans Jorgen Brygger, 88, passed away peacefully on July 28, at Resthaven Lodge in Sidney, BC. He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 62 years, and their children, Janet, (Anthony Neilson) of Exshaw Alberta, and Michael, (Gena) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and his grandchildren, Michael, Marina, Erik, and Mia.Hans was born in Skiva, Denmark on September 17, 1930 to Michel and Anna. He was an only child. Hans lived in Denmark during the years of Nazi occupation and began working, at the age of 14 in his trade as a journeyman heavy duty mechanic. Later, he worked on cargo ships in the North Atlantic as a ship engineer, transporting goods to the isolated Danish Faroe Islands near Iceland.Hans immigrated to Camrose, AB, Canada in 1954 to start a new chapter in his life. He worked for Northern Transportation travelling north on the river barges maintaining their heavy equipment during the summers where he met his spouse, Patricia Everett. They were married on May 5, 1962 in Edmonton Alberta..Hans was an excellent mechanic and innovator, he was involved in the design and manufacturing of modern-day oil field equipment and was well respected in the industry. He retired from FracMaster in 1996 after 34 years in the industry to pursue sailing on the BC coast.Sailing had always been Hans' passion, and he was never too far from water or a sailboat. Family outings and holidays included sailing on many lakes in Alberta, BC, Montana, and the coast. After retirement, Hans and Patricia enjoyed sailing together on the coast during the summers, as far north as the Queen Charlotte Islands. Hans also circumnavigated Vancouver Island twice. Hans and Patricia were members of the Sidney North Saanich Yacht Club.During his retirement Hans used his mechanical skills to maintain the condominium building where he and Patricia lived and the yacht club facilities. The couple volunteered with the Beacon Community Services to drive the elderly to doctor's appointments, joined a bridge club, hosted traditional Danish meals, Frokosts, for friends. These years on the Island were full of joy, and were the fulfillment of a lifetime of working. For Hans, the greatest reward was being able to look out his patio window and view his sailboat in the marina. Retirement was also filled with many visits to and from family and grandchildren. Hans always enjoyed socializing, good food, wine, and scotch. He had a special way of telling a story and a mischievous sense of humour.The family would like to thank the staff at the Broadmead Care Resthaven Lodge for all of the kindness and patience that was shown for Hans while he was in their care.A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends in early October. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close