BRAMLEY, Hap (Loraine Mary) (nee Holland) Born in Nanaimo, BC October 16, 1929 Died in Victoria, BC July 12, 2019 Hap will be lovingly remembered by daughters, Suzanne (Garry) Sutton, Roslyn (Dwayne) Peleshaty and son, David (Anneli) Bramley, grandchildren, Troy (Jennifer) and Kirk (Allison) Sutton, Chase, Connor and Colby Peleshaty, Rachel and Drew Bramley, great-grandchildren, Sienna, Dean, Olivia and Elsa. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late James H. (Jim) Bramley. She was a Wife, Mom, Auntie, Gran and GG-ma, friend and spirit lifter, artist, sculptor, creator of stained glass, author, poet, swimmer, go-cart builder, bridge player, traveller, seamstress, gardener, and master of the Sunday night roast beef dinner.. golf was in her marriage contract. Mom was colourful - her art, her personality and her language. This planet will not be the same without her and we're sure there was a party at the gates as she arrived. We will miss her terribly, but know her bright light will shine on. A celebration of her life will be held at the Uplands Golf Club on Saturday, July 27th at 2pm. Flowers graciously declined. Those so wishing may make a donation in memory of Hap to their charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 18 to July 20, 2019