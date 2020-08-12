Harbans Johl

JOHL, Harbans 1930 - 2020 Passed away at her home in Victoria, BC, surrounded by her family on Friday, August 7, 2020. Harbans was predeceased by her husband, Peary Johl and her son, Tirjeet Johl. She is survived by her sons, Jagdave (Margaret) Johl and Sak Johl, granddaughter, Sara (Mike) Del Nin and 3 great-grandsons, Luca, Benjamin and Toby Del Nin. She will always be remembered as the lovely lady, with a pleasant smile and a kind word. A Private Service was held on August 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice are appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com