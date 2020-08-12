1/1
Harbans Johl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harbans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHL, Harbans 1930 - 2020 Passed away at her home in Victoria, BC, surrounded by her family on Friday, August 7, 2020. Harbans was predeceased by her husband, Peary Johl and her son, Tirjeet Johl. She is survived by her sons, Jagdave (Margaret) Johl and Sak Johl, granddaughter, Sara (Mike) Del Nin and 3 great-grandsons, Luca, Benjamin and Toby Del Nin. She will always be remembered as the lovely lady, with a pleasant smile and a kind word. A Private Service was held on August 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice are appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved