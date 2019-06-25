Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harbans (Buncy) Sangha. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

SANGHA, Harbans (Buncy) Buncy Sangha passed away peacefully in his 84th year on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Predeceased by his parents, Ajaib Singh and Pritam Kaur and older brothers, Tara and Jake; Buncy is survived by Harvant, his devoted wife of 57 years; his children, Cathy (Lance), Cary, and Cory (Ashley); grandchildren, Carly, Alexander, Harrison, Sabrina, Ella, Claire, Allie and Kate; sisters, Minder Berar, Buchan Mahon; brother, Mimby; cousin, Mel; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Buncy was born in Victoria, BC, on January 17, 1935. He attended Victoria College and UBC to study business. He began his career working for his family business at the young age of 13, as a driver delivering firewood. Over time, the company began paving, and Buncy worked with his father and brothers, and eventually became the president of OK Industries. With the help of his brothers, he built the company from a small office on Topaz Avenue in Victoria, BC to a large corporation with head office in Central Saanich from where he oversaw business that covered Vancouver Island and beyond. Buncy dedicated his life to his work, building the business in order to provide for his family. He was generous with his children and grandchildren as well as supporting his siblings and extended family. Through the Buncy and Harvant Charitable Foundation they supported various organizations throughout Vancouver Island over the years. He was an incredible business man, and had a passion for the road building industry, and made an impact on all those with whom he worked with. He paved his way to success. A sincere thank you to Dr. Chatha, all the emergency room staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, and BC Ambulance. A private family service will take place at McCall Gardens. All are welcome to attend prayers and a light lunch at the Sikh Temple, 1210 Topaz Ave, at 12:00PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will take place at Mary Winspear Center, 2243 Beacon Avenue, from 1:00PM - 4:00PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at







