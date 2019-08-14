Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harbans (Buncy) Sangha. View Sign Obituary

SANGHA, Harbans (Buncy) Buncy Sangha passed away peacefully in his 84th year on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Predeceased by his parents, Ajaib Singh and Pritam Kaur and older brothers, Tara and Jake. Buncy is survived by Harvant, his devoted wife of 57 years; his children, Cathy (Lance), Cary, and Cory (Ashley); grandchildren, Carly, Alexander, Harrison, Sabrina, Ella, Claire, Allie and Kate; sisters, Minder Berar, Buchan Mahon; brother, Mimby; cousins, Mel; Anita; many nieces, nephews and extended family. A sincere thank you to Dr. Chatha, all the emergency room staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, and BC Ambulance. A Celebration of Life will take place at Mary Winspear Center, 2243 Beacon Avenue, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019. For those who wish, donations can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at







