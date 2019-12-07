Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hardy (Hardip) Sekhon. View Sign Obituary

SEKHON, Hardy (Hardip) January 23, 1958 - November 25, 2019 Hardy passed away peacefully at home in Victoria, BC at the age of 61 years. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Criena; daughters, Nakita and Kyra; mother, Amarjit Kaur; brother, Ken (Tashi); nieces; a nephew and their respective families. Hardy was genuinely a very kind, caring and compassionate man whose top priority was always his family. His professional career in Information Technology began with ticketing systems and progressed through airline reservations, property management, mining, healthcare, consulting, and eventually circling back to healthcare for the past 15 years. In his more than 40 year career, Hardy valued the many lasting friendships he made on the projects he managed. He was the consummate project manager, and in his paradigm, everything in life was a project to be managed. Many thanks to the numerous healthcare professionals that assisted Hardy and his family on his recent cancer journey. Special thanks to Dr. Ferg, Dr Chadha, Dr. Rauw, Dr. Jovanovic, Dr. Henderson and so many others. As per Hardy's wishes, a private service has taken place. Condolences may be offered to the family at







