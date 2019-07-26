BIRD, Harold (Richard) With great sadness, our family announces the passing of Harold (Richard) Bird. Harold passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Frances; daughters, Lesley (David), Melanie and son, Geoffrey (Katharine). He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Andrew (Sara), Jennifer (Clay) and great-granddaughter, Freya. Born September 3, 1928 in Lancashire UK, Harold joined the British Army at a young age, serving as a musician with the 10th Royal Hussars in post-war Germany. A talented trumpet player, he then joined the band of the Welsh Guards, based in London. He soon found himself at the prestigious Kneller Hall Music School, where fortune led him to meet Frances, the love of his life for 69 years. In 1957, Harold came to Canada and the Royal Canadian Air Force Central Band based in Ottawa, where he enjoyed 15 years before making the move to Victoria in 1972 to play with the Naden Band, Royal Canadian Navy. Upon retirement, he enjoyed many years of cruise ship holidays with Fran, a deep fascination for history as well as a love of film, Manchester United, and American football, but above all spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service in memory of Harold will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 2 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to MusiCounts.ca. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019