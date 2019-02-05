Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD BLEAY. View Sign

In loving memory of Harold Gregory Bleay born September 1, 1922 and died peacefully on January 28, 2019. Harold was born and raised in Alliston, Ontario. He joined and served in the Canadian Armed Forces from 1941 to 1976. His career as a radio/operator and air traffic controller took him across the U.K., Europe, Africa, the Middle East and from coast to coast in Canada. After his retirement in 1976 from CFB North Bay, he moved to Victoria, B.C. with his family. He quickly tired of retirement and in 1977 joined the Sergeant at Arms for the B.C. legislature until he retired again in 1987.



He is predeceased by his wife Bernice who passed away in 1993, and is survived by his five children: Gloria (Kevin) Bishop, Barry (Cathy), Jamie (Carey), Connie, Lorie Paul (Charlene), seven grandchildren: Shawn, Sabrina, David, Caroline, Kait, Sam, Claire and Stuart and three great grandchildren: Kabe, Quinn and Mathew Bleay.



Special thanks to the staff of the Royal Jubilee Hospital and at The Wellesley for their care, kindness and compassion. At Dad's request, there will be no service.

