GRAVER, Harold Charles February 12, 1921 - October 26, 2019 Surrounded by love Harold passed away at the age of 98 Broadmead Lodge, Victoria, BC. Harold will be missed and remembered for his bravery, strength, courage, kindness, humor and song. Harold better known as "Harry" served overseas in WWII in the Royal Canadian Engineers division from 1939-1945 where he met the love of his life, Eleanor. After the war they moved to Vancouver Island and married in 1947, Victoria, BC. Harry started his career in 1949 with the Victoria Fire Department, working his way up the ranks to Captain receiving multiple accommodations for his bravery and service until retirement 1981. After retirement there was always a sign hanging on his front door, "Gone Fishing". Harry enjoyed many family fishing trips from Campbell River to Port Renfrew…tight lines Dad. Harry is survived by his loving children Greg, Sherry, Grant (Kathy), Tracy, grandchildren Danny, Ryan (Tonya), Nicola, Alison, Scott (Sophie), Kelly (Kyle), great-grandchild Paige, nieces, nephews and friends. Family would like to thank Dr. Woodburn and Staff at Broadmead Lodge. We miss and love you.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019