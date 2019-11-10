BERGSTROM, Harold David April 14, 1957 - October 25, 2019 David passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep at his home. He had been valiantly battling three major health issues for the past few years. Predeceased by the love of his life, Liz, his parents, his two brothers and a niece and nephew. He is survived by two sisters, Kathryn and Louise, nieces, nephews, and their families, and a multitude of wonderful friends. Dave was a kind, thoughtful, caring and generous man. He had a heart of gold and was the best friend ever. We will be having a celebration of his life in the spring. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated"
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019