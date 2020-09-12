On Wednesday August 19, 2020, Harold (Hal) Halsall loving husband of Sheila and father of Susan and Stephen passed away, aged 96, at Broadmead Lodge Victoria



Born in Tianjin, China on September 17, 1923 to Walter Halsall and Elizabeth (Prozorovsky) Halsall, Hal was the fourth of five children (Vivia, Walter, Leah, and Edward). In Tianjin, Hal went to Tientsin (Tianjin) Grammar School and later, he studied at St. Joseph’s College in Hong Kong. After finishing school, Hal enlisted in the Hong Kong Volunteer Defense Corps and in 1941 was captured in the Japanese attack on Hong Kong. He and many other servicemen were shipped to Japan as POWs. They were released in the fall of 1945. Hal subsequently moved to England, where he met and married (in 1948) his life-long love, Sheila. In 1953, on Coronation Day, the couple immigrated to Canada where Hal settled into the trade of Pipefitter. He was a member of the United Association Local 324 for 62 years.



Hal was an avid sportsman and a great cook. He played tennis, badminton, soccer, and curling and was a great fan of hockey and a long-time supporter of the Vancouver Canucks. Friends and family fondly remember his multi-course Asian banquets.



Hal was preceded in death by his father, Walter, his mother, Elizabeth, his four siblings, and his wife Sheila. He is survived by his daughter Susan (Simon), his son Stephen (Napha), and grandchildren Evan, Elise, Ashley, and William.



The family wish to thank the excellent staff at Broadmead Lodge for their kindness, dedication, and respectful care of Hal over the past two years. Due to Provincial Covid regulations and for the health and safety of all family and friends, there will be no arrangements for a funeral service at this time. We look forward to a celebration of life for Hal at a later date.



