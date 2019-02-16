With profound sadness we announce that Harold died peacefully on January 19, 2019 at home on Salt Spring Island surrounded by family. Predeceased in June 2018 by his beloved wife Gladie, he is survived by daughters Judy, Louise, Shirley, Yvonne; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-granddaughters and extended family. Harold was an outstanding husband, father, professional and citizen. A true gentleman, his integrity, competence and kindness were widely recognized and will be deeply missed. A celebration of Harold's life will be planned and announced at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold J PEng PAGE.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019