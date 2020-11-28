WHITE, Harold September 6, 1940 - November 18, 2020 Harold, Buck to family, passed away peacefully at the Gorge Hospital on November 18, 2020 where he had resided for the past 18 months. He was born in Perth, NB on September 6, 1940. He will be deeply and sadly missed by his long time love of 25 years, Jan Horne, his children Lisa Mercer (Aaron) and son James (Stacey), grandkids Sophie and Layla Mercer and Wesley White. Also left to remember are his sister Donna Masse and brothers Keith (Sharon) and Robert (Jeannie), the mother of his children, Grace White and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Predeceased by his father Harold B White, mother Mildred, and sister Joan. Due to Covid restrictions, a small family remembrance will be held with immediate family. A celebration of life will follow at a later date when it is safe for all his family and friends to gather in his honour. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer's research, a charity of your choice or just use this as an impetus to reach out to family and friends that you may have lost touch with. Condolences can be made at SandsColwood.ca