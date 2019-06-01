GOLLMER, Harold William 1922 - 2019 Born in Temiskaming, Ontario on May 9th, 1922, and passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2019, at Victoria General Hospital. Harold married Jean Evelyn Nickol on July 31st, 1945 in Regina. His three sons Dave (Lexa), Jim (Catharina) and George (Eva) gave him the love of five grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Harold later met Dorothy Sawyer, whom he married on April 8th, 1971, and together they extended their family with two sons Doug, Ken and a daughter Shirley. As per Harold's wishes he will be interred at Foxwarren, MB beside his beloved wife Dorothy. Memorial Service will take place at 2pm on June 17th, 2019 at Gordon United Church (935 Goldstream Avenue in Victoria) with Rev. Heidi Koschzeck presiding. There will be a tea and social to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Victoria Hospice Society, which Dad loved and supported.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019