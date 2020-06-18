Harold Yamamoto
YAMAMOTO, Harold May 29, 1935 - June 11, 2020 Harold passed away peacefully at Trillium Hospice in Parksville, BC on June 11, 2020. Harold was born on May 29, 1935 in Mt. Lehman BC. The youngest of four children. He is survived by his daughter Gayle Yamamoto of New Westminster, BC. Harold was an avid golfer and curler. He was a member of The Fraternal Order of the Elks Parksville-Qualicum No.589. Harold worked for the government of BC until his retirement. A Private service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday June 29, 2020 at Yates Memorial Service. For those wishing to attend virtually we will have Facebook live on the Parksville Yates Memorial Facebook Page.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
