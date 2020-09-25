It is with great sadness that our family announces the loss of our beloved Papa ji; Subedar Major Harparkash Singh Jnagal.



Papa ji was surrounded by the love of his family as he passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Harparkash Singh was born in Thabalke, District of Jalandhar, India on April 25, 1925 and grew up in his village of Thalla. He was married to Jaswant Kaur Jnagal in 1947 and lived a full life which was filled with love, laughter, family and adventure.



Papa ji was a patriarch that devoted his life to his family and to his country; he was not only recognized for his outstanding service in the army, but for his unique and creative art. In 1943, he joined the British-Indian army where he served his country bravely for 30 years. He proudly represented his nation in numerous wars including World War II. During his service, he continued to develop his natural artistic talent at the Sir J.J School of Art in Bombay. After his retirement, he migrated with his family to Canada in 1982 to reunite with his children, where he resided in Victoria, Fort St. James and Calgary. Here he enjoyed his retirement with his family while pursuing his passion for the arts.



He leaves behind his two daughters and three sons, Dalbir Kaur, Satinder Kaur, Amarjit Singh, Amrik Singh and Satvinder Singh Jnagal, and his brother, Sardar Kashmir Singh who feel the incredible loss of the pillar of our family. He leaves behind a legacy of 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, all of whom admired his indomitable will and adored his infectious laugh, which highlighted his fun and loving personality.



Papa ji taught all of us that age is no barrier to success; he demonstrated this until the end of his life with his courage, resilience and love. He will continue to be remembered through his countless stories, incredible adventures and endless amount of love that he gave us. He had the soul of a true artist and was an incomparable, honorable man that walked through life with distinction and confidence.



Our entire family takes comfort in knowing that Papa ji is again sharing the company of his beloved wife, the late Jaswant Kaur Jnagal.



The family will have an intimate service on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Please contact an immediate family member directly for a Zoom link to view the funeral.



