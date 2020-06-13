SEIP, Harry Edward 100 years Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, July 26, 1919 and passed in his sleep at Broadmead Lodge June 7, 2020. Harry graduated from high school and went to work as a machinist at Kipp Kellys for 7 years, then joined the army April 1942. He transferred to the R.C.N. in 1943, trade E.R.A. Served Canada, United Kingdom, and North Atlantic. Retired from R.C.N. as Chief Petty Officer on July26 1969. He later worked for DND fueling the ships at Colwood until retirement. Harry was a longstanding member of the Chief & P.O's association and the Legion. Dad liked fishing, golfing, curling, watching sports. He had a great talent for carving birds, wood & metal working. He was a kind and gentle man, a loving husband and father. Predeceased by loving wife of 65 years Belle. Survived by his son Gregg (Susan), daughter Charleen (Daron) & several grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice. Dad will be cremated at Royal Oak Cemetery, Sadly there will be no service. Many thanks to ALL the staff at Broadmead Lodge.







