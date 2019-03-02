Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Ernst Janzen. View Sign

JANZEN, Harry Ernst June 07, 1940 - December 24, 2018 Harry passed peacefully at VGH with family by his side. He was preceded by his parents Jacob and Sadie, his brother Bob, and his wife of 51 years Leigh (Arlene). He is survived by his son Jeff (Shauna), Autumn & Cale; daughter Tammy (Dennis), Kevin, Karl, Ryan, Erik & Karynn; daughter Sharon (Jeff) Alex & Liam. Harry is also survived by brothers Wally (Selkirk, MB), Rudy and Henry (Winnipeg, MB). Born in Winnipeg Manitoba, as a young child Harry was raised on a farm, where his inherent love for all animals began. He spent many moments of his life close with animals, especially his adored granddogs. Harry was a man dedicated to his work and his family. He was a leader and a mentor to many throughout his career, most notably with Westburne in Manitoba before eventually moving his family to Victoria, BC. He loved spending time with family, and he was the warmest kind-hearted Papa to his nine cherished grandchildren. Harry lost the love of his life Leigh five years ago to cancer. He was a man of deep conviction and strong integrity. He was tenacious in spirit and endured multiple health issues throughout his life but he never gave up; he was a fighter to the end. Harry was a man who believed that life was all about your attitude. He leaves a legacy of love, laughs and enduring memories for his family and will be forever missed by all who loved him. A service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2964 Richmond Rd., Victoria, Saturday, March 16 at 1pm. Reception to follow.





