Harry Arkinstall passed away september 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Harry was predeceased by his son Tom. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carol, daughters Gayle Salmons, Cheryl Pelland (Wayne), Heather Wood (Ron), 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandson.



Harry spent the majority of his working years at Burrard-Yarrows shipyard. His strong work ethic and willingness to take on difficult tasks served him well. After retiring Harry spent his remaining years traveling with his wife, family and friends as often as possible. He shared his time and skills by helping others with their projects. Harry lived by and advised others to do as much as you can for as long as you can. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed but his influence live on in all of us. The family would like to thank WorkSafe B.C., Hospice and Island Health services for their support. Donations may be made to B.C. Hospice or B.C. Cancer Society.



