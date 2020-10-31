With love and enormous sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, in Victoria, in his 100th year.



Harry died peacefully at Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge. We are grateful for the attentive and caring staff in Magnolia, during his residence there.



Harry served five years in the Royal Canadian Air Force, before moving to the west coast in 1945. He was active in St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church of Oak Bay, the Saanich Sommeliers, the Natural History Society of Victoria and the Victoria Horticultural Society Veggie Group. He was a longtime supporter of the arts in Victoria and enjoyed local opera and theatre productions into his late 90s.



Harry's joy was his waterfront cottage on Denman Island where he gathered and ate oysters from the beach and tended his productive vegetable garden.



He will be greatly missed by his wife Beryl, who shared his adventures for 78 years. He is survived by his three well-loved children Cheryl, Daphne and Kenneth, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a brother, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family and a community of friends who will miss his smile, generous spirit and kind heart.



A private celebration of life will be held in 2021, when Covid permits.



Flowers are respectfully declined. In lieu, a gift to the Nature Conservancy of Canada or the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead would be appreciated.



