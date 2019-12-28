HOLM, Harry CPO2 Royal Canadian Navy September 7, 1937 - December 18, 2019 FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS It is with great sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Harry. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Sylvia, and his dear sister, Jean. He will be deeply missed by his daughters: Patti, Barb (Axel) Wagner, and Cheri (Kevin) Crighton. A devoted Grampa to Jesse (Kaitlin), Cole and Lauren. He will be remembered and missed dearly by his sister May, sister-in-law Lois (Gary) White, brother-in-law Cliff Brown, many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Harry was highly respected and will be fondly remembered by several whose paths he crossed during his 35 years in the Royal Canadian Navy. The family would like to thank the staff at Broadmead Lodge for their compassionate care and kindness caring for Harry, as well as Marcy who cared for him before he moved into a care facility. Friends are invited to celebrate Harry's life with his family on Saturday January 11, 2020 1:00-3:00pm at the Chief & PO's Mess 1575 Lyall Street. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Broadmead Care Society or Alzheimer's Society.
