1/1
Harry James (Jim) Flanigan
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLANIGAN, Harry James (Jim) November 23, 1937 - November 21, 2020 Harry James Flanigan (Jim) passed away peacefully November 21, 2020 in Duncan, BC just shy of his 83rd Birthday after a long battle with Parkinson's. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who lovingly passed his passion for hunting and fishing down through the generations. He is survived by his wife Heather, son Jeffrey, daughter Patricia and granddaughters Kira and Cali. He was kind, loving and forever a gentleman. He is missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan
375 Brae Road
Duncan, BC V9L3T9
2507482134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved