FLANIGAN, Harry James (Jim) November 23, 1937 - November 21, 2020 Harry James Flanigan (Jim) passed away peacefully November 21, 2020 in Duncan, BC just shy of his 83rd Birthday after a long battle with Parkinson's. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who lovingly passed his passion for hunting and fishing down through the generations. He is survived by his wife Heather, son Jeffrey, daughter Patricia and granddaughters Kira and Cali. He was kind, loving and forever a gentleman. He is missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.