OLNEY, Harry N. September 24, 1934 - June 5, 2019 Harry, born in Alert Bay, passed away in Victoria. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Doreen; children Zandra, Randy and Terry; grandchildren Brittany, Nathan, and Jeremy; his favourite great-grandaughter Tehvin and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Harry worked at Seaspan for 40 years, working his way up from deckhand to master mariner. We wish to thank Dr. Hargrove and Dr. Malo for seeing Harry over the past several years. Thanks to the great staff at RJH renal unit for their time caring for Harry. Thank you to Dr. Lawson, Dr. Maskey and the kidney care staff at RJH 4 South for their care and compassionin his final days. No flowers. If you wish, a donation to the Vancouver Island Kidney Association, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated. No service, by request. He will be missed.





