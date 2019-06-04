It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Opa Harry. He passed away peaceful after battling cancer. He will be deeply missed by Flo and their children, Evelyn and Darryl DeHaan and four grandchildren, Pauline and Rob Batenburg, Harry and Sandra. He will be forever remembered by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Cancer Agency. The funeral will be held at Victoria Christian Reformed Church, 654 Agnes Street at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4th.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 4, 2019